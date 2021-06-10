Shredding day in Woodbine

Woodbine — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Borough of Woodbine Sustainable Jersey Green and the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Community Shred Event for Woodbine Residents on Saturday, June 19.
Global Document Services will have a mobile shredding truck in the Borough Hall parking lot, located at 501 Washington Ave, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Members of the Green Team, Borough, and Chamber will be there to assist residents. The event is for Woodbine residents only.
All residents are welcome to bring by their personal and business confidential documents to be professionally shredded on-site. The mobile shredding truck will be onsite to securely shred your confidential documents. You will be able to witness your materials being destroyed.
There is a limit of three boxes per vehicle or attendee.
Staples, clips, folders, tabs, binders, CDs and DVDs are all ok to shred, but no hard drives please.
“I want to thank both our Sustainable Jersey Green Team and the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce for making this event happen at no cost to our residents. This is a great opportunity for our local residents to be able not have to travel outside of Woodbine to get their shredding accomplished,” added Mayor Pikolycky.