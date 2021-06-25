 Skip to main content
Red Cross blood drive at Woodbine Community Center
WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced that the Mayor’s Wellness Program is sponsoring a blood drive at Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27. Appointments are preferred. To schedule a time, call 800-733-2767.

To register online visit RedCrossBlood.org and search by sponsor code: Borough of Woodbine.

“As things reopen and we begin the summer season, take some time to schedule a blood donation, in doing so you may be saving a life,” said Pikolycky. “We are glad for our Community Center to again be a site for local blood drives.”

