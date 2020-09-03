Seaville resident James Joyce is holding the community's annual Patriot Day 9/11 Service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11. The ceremony will take place inside the Sergeant William R. Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, and will honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
During the ceremony, a flag will be presented to the Osprey Point community in honor of the late U.S. Marine veteran William Weber. Randi Scheck, a representative of the Ocean City/Upper Township Rotary Club, will be in attendance, along with Commander John O'Lansen of American Legion Post 239. The Upper Township Fire and Rescue squads will have equipment on display, and various visitors and dignitaries will be recognized.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the Osprey Point Clubhouse. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Godfrey Memorial Park is located at 1731 Route 9, Seaville. For more information, call 609-390-8006.
