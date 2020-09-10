The City of North Wildwood, along with North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941, will be hosting a 9/11 service Friday, Sept. 11 starting at 8:40 a.m. at 15th and Central Avenues in North Wildwood. Social distancing and face mask protocol, per state guidelines, will be enforced to protect all those attending.

