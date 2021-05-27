Middle Township High School holds annual College Fair
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAPE MAY — Its almost the “unofficial start of summer” – Memorial Day Weekend! And where better to spend it than Cape May, NJ! After a difficu…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township has two new police officers, hired and sworn in at the same meeting at which the township recognized National P…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE