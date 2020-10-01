Middle Township announces public auction to sell parcels of land

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Middle Township Committee acknowledges that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will produce “serious financial challenges in 2021.”
An upcoming land sale is expected to offset some revenue losses, while also bringing opportunity for the highest bidders.
The township will sell 15 properties with minimum bids ranging from $7,600 to $83,400 at an Oct. 28 auction. Most of the properties were obtained by the township through tax lien foreclosure.
“We are going to be facing some serious financial challenges in 2021 due to loss in revenues, due to COVID and all of the implications of that,” Mayor Tim Donohue said at the Township Committee meeting Sept. 21, when a resolution was passed to approve the land sale. “We have been preparing for some tough decision-making, but the ability to have this land sale and generate these funds will go a long way toward helping us meet some of our needs for next year.”
State law permits municipalities to sell any property that is not needed for public use. The high bidder on a property sold at auction in Middle Township must pay 10 percent of the total cost at the land sale. The balance must be paid within 70 days.
In certain cases, neighboring property owners will have the opportunity to purchase the parcels being sold at auction. Lots that are less than the minimum size in the zoning district will be offered to the owners of any bordering properties for the same price offered by the highest bidder.
Land at the following locations will be available at auction for these minimum bids:
• Matthews Street, $7,600
• Fulton Street, $19,700
• 501 S. George St., $23,100
• Vick Avenue/West Anna Street, $23,200
• 9 E. Anna St., $24,900
• 20 Oakview Road, $27,300
• 206 Stagecoach Road, No. 512, $32,500
• 308 Gibbs St., $35,700
• Fulton Street, $37,300
• 205 Cochran St., $40,000
• 15 Kentucky Ave., $42,300
• 302 Gibbs St., $50,700
• 271 Stagecoach Road, $77,800
• 1144 Golf Club Road, $78,300
• 1146 Golf Club Road, $83,400
The auction will be held at the Middle Township Hall Meeting Room, 33 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
