Kiwanis Club of Cape May spruces up

The Kiwanis Club of Cape May serves its community all year long, and now it is helping to preserve Cape May’s landscape by sprucing up the Water Conservation Garden and Sitting Bench located at Madison Avenue and Cape May Avenue.
Over 20 volunteers were recently hard at work cultivating, landscaping and planting. These members come together for Kiwanis’ One Day – One K Event; a day of community service that is felt around the world. With the help of the true “green thumbs,” the Nature Center and the Women’s Garden Club, members of the LCMR Key Club and the Kiwanis Aktion Club have helped contribute to this large-scale service project.
The objective of Kiwanis is to serve the children of the world. This project teaches community service, organizational skills and the fun you can have while working as a team. Projects fill a specific need in the community and these future leaders take great pride in their work. Our Cape May Kiwanians will be spreading mulch on June 5 to put the finishing touches on this project. Thank you, Kiwanis Club, for contributing to our beautiful city.
The Kiwanis Club of Cape May is comprised of men and women who continue to be the most active service club in Cape May and the largest in New Jersey.
To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Cape May or how to help with projects in the city, please call 609-884-9565 or visit capemaycity.com
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415