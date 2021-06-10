Janet Coupland joins Cape May MAC Board of Trustees

Cape May’s Janet Coupland has joined the Board of Trustees for Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture). Coupland has assumed the position of recording secretary for the board.
Since 2006, Coupland has been a Cape May MAC Physick House Museum interpreter and trolley tour guide. She has authored tours for the organization and served on the organization’s Restoration and Collections Committee. She is currently working on an archiving project for the organization and served as curator for Cape May MAC’s 50th Anniversary Exhibit “50 Years of MAC,” which opened in 2020 and will be open to the public through October 2021.
Coupland has also volunteered with the Historic Preservation Commission of Cape May and provided research assistance to the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May.
Coupland came to Cape May MAC after retiring as executive vice president and chief administrative officer at a leading provider of loss adjusting, claims and risk management services to the insurance and self-insured marketplace. She earned certifications from a variety of professional organizations, including the American Management Association. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore and was ranked first in her class.
Cape May MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation, and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Cape May MAC membership is open to all. For information about year-round schedule of tours, festivals, and special events, visit capemaymac.org.