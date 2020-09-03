CAPE MAY — The City of Cape May Civic Affairs Department announced the free outdoor concerts at Rotary Park will continue into September. Concerts feature popular local musicians and take place on Saturday evenings at 6:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows:
September 5: The Capers
September 12: The Honeyhawks (NOTE: start time is at 7 p.m.)
September 19: Backtrack Vocals sponsored by Cape May MAC (Rain date Sept. 20)
September 26: Dan Barry
Bring your beach chair or a blanket to enjoy the concerts. Please adhere to social distancing and mask requirements. There is no rain location for the concerts at Rotary Park.
Rotary Park is located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. For additional information, visit CapeMayCity.com or call 609-884-9565.
