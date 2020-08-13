Cape May County Special Services School District received a donation from Pastor Charles Ferreri along with the members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City and the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Together over 70 bags of food were donated to the Cape May County Special Services Community Food Pantry.
