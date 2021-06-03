Enrollment open for Lower Township Police Youth Camp

The Lower Township Police Department is having a free police youth camp this August. All students who will be entering sixth and seventh grade this coming school year are welcome to apply.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a limited number of selected participants. The youth summer camp is set to run from Aug. 9 through Aug. 13. Families will be invited to camp graduation and a barbecue luncheon on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Cape May County Park.
The camp is designed to foster a positive and healthy interaction between police officers and the children in our community. The camp curriculum will focus on building self-esteem, teamwork, good decision-making, communication skills and other educational lessons focusing on life skills.
Come join the Lower Township Police Department for an exciting week of fun-filled activities including:
K-9 Demonstrations
SWAT Demonstrations
Police Simulators
Police Marching
Field Trips, and much more
Enrollment has begun and ends on June 25, no exceptions. Please complete an application and return it to Lower Township Police Department by June 25. The application can be obtained from our Facebook page or our website at lowertownshippolice.com.
Completed applications can be dropped off at the department, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or mailed to the camp director at the following address:
Corporal Jennifer Elwell, Lower Township Police Department, 405 Breakwater Road, Erma, NJ 08204
Acceptance letters will be sent out by July 15. Campers must be able to attend the entire week of camp, including graduation. There will also be a mandatory parent meeting for selected campers at the Lower Township Municipal Building, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas.