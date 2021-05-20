Cape May welcomes all for Memorial Day weekend

CAPE MAY — Its almost the “unofficial start of summer” – Memorial Day Weekend! And where better to spend it than Cape May, NJ! After a difficult year, the City is more excited than ever to welcome all to a jampacked weekend full of FUN for the start of Summer ’21!
Mayor Zack Mullock opens the season with a welcome message in Rotary Park on Friday, May 28th at 6:30 PM. Hear what is to come this year, including concerts, movies on the beach, parades, and so much more! Live entertainment kicks off with Subliminal Message Band performing after the Mayor’s “start of summer” celebration. We also hear that “Captain Mey” might make an appearance this summer… Find out how you can help the City capture him!
After spending time having fun in the sun all weekend, the City tributes what is most important about this holiday, and that is the remembrance of the military personnel who have died while serving our country. Please join us on Monday, May 31st at Noon as we open Soldiers and Sailors Park, located at Gurney Street and Columbia Avenue, and honor those who have protected us. Immediately following the ceremony in the park, the Flotilla 82 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will present a flower boat launch on the Gurney Street Beach.
All are welcome to attend, and we cannot wait to see you soon! This is only the start of so much FUN in Summer’21!
