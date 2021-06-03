 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May announces the return of Free Movies on the Beach
0 comments

Cape May announces the return of Free Movies on the Beach

  • 0

CAPE MAY — The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, in partnership with the City of Cape May, is thrilled to announce the return of this summer’s free movies on the beach.

The lineup will feature “The Kid Who Will Be King” (PG) on July 8, “Robots” (PG) on July 15, “Sandlot” (PG) on July 22, “Ice Age-Collision Course” (PG) on July 29, “X2–X-Men United (PG-13) on Aug. 5, “Princess Bride” (PG) on Aug. 12, “Spies in Disguise” (PG) on Aug. 19 and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (PG) on Aug. 26.

The featured movie will begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. next to Cape May Convention Hall at Gurney Street beach. In the event of inclement weather, the cancellation will be announced on Cape May City’s Facebook page. All are welcome and encouraged to bring your favorite beach chairs and blankets.

For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/capemaycity.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News