Cape May announces the return of Free Movies on the Beach

CAPE MAY — The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, in partnership with the City of Cape May, is thrilled to announce the return of this summer’s free movies on the beach.
The lineup will feature “The Kid Who Will Be King” (PG) on July 8, “Robots” (PG) on July 15, “Sandlot” (PG) on July 22, “Ice Age-Collision Course” (PG) on July 29, “X2–X-Men United (PG-13) on Aug. 5, “Princess Bride” (PG) on Aug. 12, “Spies in Disguise” (PG) on Aug. 19 and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (PG) on Aug. 26.
The featured movie will begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. next to Cape May Convention Hall at Gurney Street beach. In the event of inclement weather, the cancellation will be announced on Cape May City’s Facebook page. All are welcome and encouraged to bring your favorite beach chairs and blankets.
For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
