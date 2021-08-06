Baseball on the Beach Tournament coming to the Wildwoods

THE WILDWOODS – Step up to the plate and enjoy one of the big hits this summer, the Wildwood Beach Baseball Tournament.
The Wildwood Baseball on the Beach Tournament, presented by MudHen Events, is an annual youth baseball tournament held on the beach behind the iconic ‘Wildwoods’ sign, located at Ocean Avenue and Rio Grande Avenue. There will be an area for food and merchandise vendors, and a kids zone of activities plus a chill zone.
The tournament is for youth baseball teams 9U-13U and spans over the first two weekends in August. Tournament #1 is Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8; and Tournament #2 is Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15. A Home Run Derby is held at 6 p.m. each Friday night of the tournaments. Games and start times can be found at https://www.wildwoodbeachbaseball.com/schedule-one. The event is free for spectators.
Baseball on the Beach provides a unique element to America's favorite game and offers entertainment for all ages and families. The beach element makes it more difficult to field ground balls and to field fly balls making the game more challenging and exciting. For more information or to register call 267-254-2201 or visit WildwoodBeachBaseball.com.