AVALON — The Avalon Free Public Library and the Avalon History Center have reopened with limited services and continue will with virtual programming through August via video conferencing and digital links.
Library operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (closed Wednesday) and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, reserving the first hour of each day for high-risk individuals.
Avalon History Center will be open for visits 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Visits to both facilities will be limited to 20 minutes; masks are required to enter; and there will be limited occupancy to support social distancing. In addition to browsing for materials, patrons will have access to public computers, scan/fax and copier service for sessions limited to 15 minutes.
Listed below is highlighted programming through August. Participants can register ahead of time to receive the event link. A full calendar of events can be found at AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Weekly programs
Monday Fundays, 10 a.m.
• Aug. 3 — One Man and One Dog Comedy Show
• Aug. 10 — Art Journal Extravaganza
• Aug. 17 — Dewey the Dragon’s Puppet Show
• Aug. 24 — Mike Rose Magic Show
Story Time, every Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Avalon dune and beach walks, every Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.
Weekly Lego challenge, every Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Summer author series, 7 p.m.
• Aug. 5 — An Evening with Paul Offit: Paul A. Offit, M.D., is director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He has written a number of books on health topics and will discuss his latest title, “Overkill: When Modern Medicine Goes Too Far,” examining 15 situations in modern medicine where abundant scientific evidence shows that we should not be doing something, but do it anyway.
• Aug. 12 — An Evening with Mary Kay Andrews: Andrews is the New York Times bestselling author of 24 novels including “The Weekenders,” “Beach Town,” “Summer Rental” and her latest one, “Hello, Summer.”
• Aug. 19 — An Evening with Ann Napolitano: Napolitano is the New York Times bestselling author of “Dear Edward,” following a young boy who must learn to go on after surviving a tragedy.
Highlighted Programming
• Aug. 4 — Teen Tuesday: virtual animation, 11a.m.: Participants will use free open source animation software and learn to create several different animations in the traditional style of animation. The event will be pre-recorded so participants can play/pause at their own pace.
• Aug. 4 — History Center Lecture: The Roaring Twenties, 6 p.m.: From music to drinks, fashion to fads, the '20s roared with a style that could not be ignored. Journey to a time long ago, but not so different from our own.
The Avalon Library received 5 stars in Library Journal’s national rating of public libraries, based on statistical performance data collected by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The Avalon Library has received the 5-Star designation twelve times since 2009.
The library is at 235 32nd St. and provides free and open access to first-class collections, services and programs that inspire, inform and enrich the community. For more information on all library programs, see AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
