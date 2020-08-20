AVALON — The Avalon Free Public Library and the Avalon History Center remain open with limited services and will continue with virtual programming through September via video conferencing and digital links.
Library operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The library is closed Wednesdays and reserves the first hour of each day for high-risk individuals. Avalon History Center will be open for visits 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Visits to both facilities will be limited to 20 minutes, masks are required to enter and there will be a limited occupancy to support social distancing. In addition to browsing for materials, patrons will also have access to public computers, scan/fax and copier service for sessions limited to 15 minutes.
Below please find highlighted programming through September. Participants can register ahead of time to receive the event link. A full calendar of events can be found at avalonfreelibrary.org.
Weekly Event
• Story Time — 10 a.m. Tuesdays: Join Miss Linda for a virtual story time. Stories and songs for children of all ages. This program will be made available via a link on the website and social media the morning of the event.
Highlighted Programming
• Save the Flavor of Summer, canning and food preservation presentation — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1: Chris Zellers, family and community health sciences educator for Rutgers University, will speak about home food safety and preservation techniques for fruits and vegetables. This program will be held remotely via Zoom webinar. Registration is required.
• History Center Lecture, American women in World War I — 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5: Everyone knows Rosie the Riveter, but did you know there were many women in World War I who also went to work in factories to support the war effort? Learn more about them, the Hello Girls, the Women's Land Army and more in this program about the contributions of women in World War I. This program will be presented via Zoom. Registration is required.
• Cello Music Lecture with Brenda Leonard — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21: Bay Atlantic Symphony cellist Brenda Leonard will discuss the history of the cello and how music for the instrument has evolved from the 16th to the 21st centuries. She will perform solo cello works composed during each of the six centuries the instrument has been in existence. This program will be held remotely via Zoom webinar. Registration is required.
The Avalon Free Public Library is at 235 32nd St. and provides free and open access to first-class collections, services and programs that inspire, inform and enrich the community. For more information on all library programs, see avalonfreelibrary.org.
