4-H fishing club to hold youth fishing tournament

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County youth are invited to take part in the 4-H Tightlines Fishing Club’s New Jersey Youth Fishing Challenge on Saturday, June 5.
The fishing event will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cox Hall Creek Wildlife Management Area, 5 Shawmont Ave. in Villas (formerly the Ponderlodge Golf Course). The event is free and open to all county youth under the age of 20.
The N.J. Youth Fishing Challenge, sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Fish & Wildlife’s Hooked on Fishing — Not on Drugs program, will happen throughout New Jersey to promote fishing among youth and their families. It takes place on the first of the state’s two free fishing days when no license is required, therefore, the entire family is encouraged to join the fun!
“Fishing is relaxing, easy to learn, and it can be enjoyed individually or with friends,” said Allen Stokes, leader of the 4-H Tightlines Fishing Club. “It is also a great way to keep kids active and busy, so, it is a perfect fit with the Hooked on Fishing — Not on Drugs program which our 4-H club is proud to host locally.”
The 8-acre fishing pond at Cox Hall Creek is stocked with bass, trout, catfish, and perch. There will be plenty of fish for everyone, just bring your fishing equipment and bait, and you are sure to have fun. Prizes will be awarded to registered youth at the end of the event.
You need not be a 4-H member to participate; however, all participants must pre-register by noon on Friday, June 4th to adhere to Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s Covid-19 restrictions. To register for the event in Cape May County, go to https://go.rutgers.edu/it60it83.
The goal of New Jersey’s Hooked on Fishing — Not on Drugs program is to encourage school-aged children to avoid tobacco, drugs, and alcohol usage by providing alternative activities that involve learning to fish, appreciating aquatic and environmental resources, and developing positive life skills. The program provides students with access to extracurricular outlets that utilize New Jersey’s incredible outdoor recreational assets.
For more information about the NJ Youth Fishing Challenge or the Cape May County 4-H Program, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, visit our website capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu and like the group on Facebook at Cape May 4-H or Instagram at cape_may_4h.