SOMERS POINT — The Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA has announced the opening of its summer camp in partnership with the Somers Point School District.
The summer camp operates out of Jordan Road School through Aug. 28. It is for children aged 3 to 13. Special attention is given to provide for a safe but fun and educational time for the children. Campers participate in games, noncontact sports, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), SEL (Social Emotional Learning), CATCH (Coordinated Approach to Child Health) games, arts and crafts, biking and more.
Participants may register for one week or the remainder of the summer. See CCAYMCA.org or call 856-691-0030 for more information as well as answers to frequently asked questions, including any regarding COVID-19 policies. All safety procedures will be enforced, including social distancing, plus daily health and temperature screenings. Face coverings will be required.
Children will be in small groups. YMCA counselors are specially trained for their position. The Jordan School is at 129 Jordan Road.
