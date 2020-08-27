Economic changes occur each and every day throughout the world. The form of those changes come in simple and sometimes undetectable ripples in sales of a product or services and also include decisions or conditions that can affect hundreds, thousands or potentially millions of people both directly and indirectly.
The reasons for the wide range of economic changes vary. In more “normal” economic times, analysis of a situation usually begins after a financial loss is recognized or after a major business decision is announced. Conversations and speculation on the reasons for these changes and decisions are common normal reactions when these changes occur.
For the past six months our region, state and nation have been trying to cope with business conditions and decisions based on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even with all of the ongoing and constant updates from the scientific community regarding protocols and safety measures, the reduction and restrictions that many businesses face are daunting to say the least. Despite many businesses putting their best foot forward, while maintaining a 6-foot social distance, they're seeing high double-digit percentage losses over the past half year.
How the businesses community rebounds and moves forward is still unclear. At this point there is no “one size fits all” approach or strategy for businesses to follow to increase their opportunity, to survive and hopefully work towards thriving once again. Even within the same industries, differences in location, size and shape of businesses along with debt, rent amounts, reliance on other businesses to sell their products or provide services all add up to put many businesses in different levels of need and risk.
I am a fan of conversation and analysis. It is part of the work that I have done for the majority of my career in business. I do it every day. However, I am a SUPER FAN of planning, taking action and moving forward. As we move forward through this pandemic, more and more businesses will need help in many forms. Employment and the work that needs to take place in our regional businesses need to be a focus as we move from our summer season and into fall. When things seem down, it is time to step up.
Stepping up when things are down can be difficult. Motivation in the midst of crisis and uncertainty can be hard to come by but is a necessary part of dealing with change and overcoming challenges brought on by change.
Major economic changes like closings and layoffs have been more common over the past ten years, and these occurrences will most likely become more frequent as a result of the pandemic and effects of COVID-19 on business. The challenges businesses face may affect individuals through loss of employment. Employment and jobs are critical to the economic strength of our region, our state and our nation.
For the individuals affected and facing the real possibility of remaining unemployed longer than expected, “stepping up” involves identifying any and all employment and options to work, and alternatives, and using the many resources available to assist you in finding work. Along with the outside help and assistance one must formulate a plan of action and act on it consistently.
For the rest of the community, those fortunate to not be directly affected, it is important to realize that if you, your business or your employment depends in whole or in part on providing services or products to people that will no longer be employed you may want to consider “stepping up’ as well.
Actions have always spoken much louder than words. The time to work together and step up is now. If you are not exactly sure where to begin, here is a way to perhaps assist:
We all know someone who is facing unemployment or may currently be unemployed. During our daily grind and busy lives it is sometimes a little too easy to forget about others. The key word is busy. We are busy because there is work to do and that work needs to get done. Take it one step further and we know other people who are as busy as we are and they need work to get done.
“Stepping up” may come in the form of “matching up” the skill sets of those we know who are or may soon be unemployed with the work that needs to be completed. Offering odd jobs, contracted office work or even encouraging someone to consider entrepreneurship as an employment option are all ways we can step up.
If we choose to increase the actions and interactions that connect people to opportunity that may lead to employment, we can play a small but extremely vital role in helping the people within our community and part of our lives move forward.
The one thing we cannot change is that all things, including the economy, will continue to change. One of the best reactions we can have as individuals and a business community is to step up and assist in making the change just a little less challenging for others.
