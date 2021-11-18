Somers Point-Community First to host its Christmas Tree Decorating and Lighting community event with Santa, Wednesday, December 8

SOMERS POINT — Somers Point-Community First, a local volunteer organization, announced that it will once again host a Christmas tree decorating and lighting event this holiday season. All clubs, restaurants, families, and organizations within the community are invited to come decorate one of the 25 trees available. Trees are located along Bay Avenue in front of Shore Medical Center. A sign will be placed outside of the accompanying tree to identify participation. The decorating of the trees will begin on Saturday, Dec. 4. Each establishment will be responsible for decorating and removing the decorations off their own trees.
The lighting event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 4 to 5 p.m. Hot cocoa and candy canes will be available for attendees. Santa will arrive on a fire truck from the Somers Point Fire Department to greet everyone and lead the ceremonial illumination of the park.
To reserve a tree, contact Michele Law at MicheleLaw1808@Yahoo.com.
About Somers Point-Community FirstSomers Point-Community First is a volunteer group that serves as a voice of the Somers Point community and is involved in local projects to promote the betterment of the city. The group assists in offering organizations and businesses advice, expertise, community project partnerships and more, but does not provide financial support. It is comprised of people with expertise in community activism, economics, health care, education, entertainment, traditional and social media, insurance, management, marketing, entrepreneurship and more. Each member lives or works in Somers Point.
Recent accomplishments of Somers Point-Community-First include creation and presentation of the Show Us Your Paws Pageant and Beauty & the Leash pageant, planting a Monarch Butterfly Garden, free self-defense classes for women, and donating of an Osprey nest stand. Since its inception, Somers Point-Community First has taken an active role with the Somers Point Senior Center, Somers Point Little League, the Somers Point Garden Club, and more.
Those interested in having their organization considered for assistance, visit Somers Point-Community First on Facebook, send a message or create a post.