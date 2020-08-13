SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Arts Commission's Poetry in the Park took place Aug. 2 at Kennedy Park in Somers Point.
Participating poets were JoAnn Blackwelder, Marya Parral, Richard Russell, Jr., Wendy Kaplan and Erin Castaldi, Somers Point poet laureate.
Open mic poets included Maxine Schnaddelback, Juana Parral, Tyler Campbell, Rocky Wilson, Kirolos Sadallah, Haylee Cass, Kailan Cass and Kwami Gyasi.
Guitarist Marc Wasserman provided music.
