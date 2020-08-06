LINWOOD — Gym, music and art classes are often referred to as specials, and for the past 11 years art at the Seaview Elementary School with teacher Kim Petrella has been just that, special. When school begins this fall, Petrella will be teaching a new group of students in a brand-new school as she has accepted a position teaching art in Buford, South Carolina.
Petrella’s classroom at Seaview became a haven for art over the years, with color, projects and shapes different and unique from every vantage point in the room. Teaching and sharing art have always been very special to Petrella who said teaching is her second career. She studied architecture in college and worked in that field but was drawn to education after her children were born. She enrolled at Stockton and earned her teaching degree. After several long-term substitute stints in the Linwood School District, she was hired to fill the elementary art position and over a little more than a decade shared her talent and love of art with her students as well as the community.
The Empty Bowls project was a highlight of that school and community connection. It began in her classroom with kindergarten through fourth grade students kneading and molding and painting the bowls, but the outreach enlisted students from Belhaven and Mainland as well as parents creating beautiful custom bowls for a fundraiser that earned over $3,000 to help feed local families. “The bowls are a reminder that some people do not have enough to eat. This was something the students really gravitated to, not just because they had fun creating them but because they were helping others,” Petrella said. “I always wanted to find a way to use art to make a difference, and I was so proud of what our kids accomplished with the Empty Bowls project.”
Many projects came through Petrella’ classroom, one even earning its way into the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest friendship bracelet made from bottlecaps strung together. “It was a project that began with a lesson about being green and saving the environment and ended up setting a record. The kids had so much fun,” Petrella said.
The students would do their class work but they also had a chance to try new things in a supportive learning environment. Petrella enlisted the help of her dad to take an old chalkboard and make it into a loom. She said the kids loved it and learned to create wonderful woven pieces. They did pottery and painting and loved it, according to Petrella. "One of the most creative spots in my classroom was a creative corner that was filled with old cardboard, rolls of tape, and all kinds of assorted things normally thrown away," Petrella said. “The creativity the kids displayed was amazing and they just loved it, getting their hands in there and coming up with something on their own.”
Former Seaview Avenue School Principal Susan Speirs, the current chief school administrator in the Dennis Township School District, said, “Mrs. Petrella provided our young students with experiences that greatly promoted their love of art and creation. She used a variety of approaches including clay, paint and weaving materials to interest and excite her students. In addition to motivating and energizing her students, her mosaic glass murals at Seaview School will remain a lasting tribute to the beauty she brought to our lives. South Carolina is getting a gem of a teacher.”
Linwood School District Superintendent Brian Pruitt said, “Mrs. Petrella will surely be missed in Linwood. Every touch that Mrs. Petrella put on our schools made our students shine, our hallways come alive, and our atmosphere positive. Kim was always willing to help, to add a creative vision, and to do her part in improving experiences for children and her colleagues. As a superintendent, a colleague, and a parent, I will forever be grateful for Mrs. Petrella's work in Linwood."
Petrella said she has always been very happy teaching in Linwood. “I have loved teaching in Linwood. I have had wonderful and supportive people around me, and I will miss my liberal arts team very much.” The move to South Carolina just kind of evolved. She and her husband purchased a small historical home in Buford several years ago and talked of renovating it and decided to do it. She will also be closer to her children, as two attend the University of South Carolina and their oldest son lives in Charleston.
Petrella said she saw a posting for an art teacher in Buford and called the school. After just a few days, they offered her the position. She explained that her new school is in a Title I school, and knows it will be a different experience than teaching at Seaview School. A Title 1 school is one with a high number or high percentage of children from low-income families.
Petrella is excited to bring art to the new school and to help the new students understand that art is a tool they can use to help others and to make their world a better place. One of the plans at her new school is to work with the team at Seaview so the students can meet each other remotely and work collaboratively on a project. “I don’t know how we will do it but I think it would be something beneficial for both schools,” Petrella said with her usual enthusiastic approach to every project.
On moving to a new state and a new school, Petrella said, “I am a little anxious about starting at a new school and having to wear a mask. I worry the kids won’t be able to see my face.” No doubt the students will see the warm and welcoming smile reflected in their new teachers eyes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.