The Somers Point Arts Commission presents Poetry in the Park, an evening of spoken word at J.F. Kennedy Park 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
The park overlooking Great Egg Harbor Bay offers a serene setting for the poetry presentation. Local presenting poets who will read from their original published works include Somers Point’s poet laureate Erin Castaldi, Echezonachukwu Nduka, Marya Parral, Toni Libro, Richard Russell and Joanne Blackwelder. The gentle sound of Marc Wasserman’s guitar will add to the early evening’s ambiance.
In addition to the presenting poets, there will be an open mic segment; audience members will have the opportunity to sign up prior to the opening of the event at 6 p.m.
Attendees should bring their own chairs and follow the regulations for outdoor events, maintaining safe distancing at 6 feet apart. Kennedy Park is a handicapped accessible venue; parking is available. The event is free and open to the public. For questions, please contact somerptarts@gmail.com or call 609-653-4991.
This program is made possible by funds from the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and supported by the city of Somers Point.
