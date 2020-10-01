 Skip to main content
Pick a pretty pumpkin in Linwood
LINWOOD — It is definitely fall when the pumpkins arrive at Central United Methodist Church. Hundreds of the bright orange pumpkins arrived Saturday, Sept. 19, and under the direction of congregant Sal DeRosa the truck was unloaded and the pumpkins placed on their platforms in about an hour.

Pumpkins are a fruit and a member of the gourd family. The pumpkins come to CUMC from the Southwest, roughly 800 of them in all sizes and shapes. There is someone on site at the church daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to sell the fall classics until they run out. The funds raised from the pumpkin sales will benefit the Central United Methodist Church ministries. They are priced according to their size.

Central United Methodist Church is at the corner of Shore Road and Central Avenue in Linwood.

