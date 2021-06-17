Nursing assistant Jackie Gomez of Egg Harbor Township is Shore Medical Center’s June Guardian Angel of the Month

Shore Medical Center is proud to recognize Nursing Assistant Jackie Gomez as its June Guardian Angel of the Month for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients. The Guardian Angel program was established to enable members of the community to say thank you to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center.
Gomez has been with Shore’s Advanced Spine and Orthopedic Institute (ASOI) for the past decade, coming to them from environmental services. According to Jess Mankow, RN, MSN, CNRN, Nurse Manager of ASOI, Gomez is exemplary of Shore’s mission and values. She describes Gomez as hardworking, dependable, caring, well-liked and, most of all, kind.
“Jackie is a very hard worker who comes to work each day with a smile and a positive attitude. When she is working, you know all her patients will receive excellent care,” Mankow said. “The patients are constantly praising Jackie for being both kind and efficient. She is our go-to preceptor for new nursing assistants on the unit because she knows what to do and is always pleasant. We are lucky to have her as part of our team.”
A patient Gomez cared for who made the Guardian Angel donation to Shore in her honor said, “Jackie entered my room with such a big smile and positive attitude. She was so kind and respectful and she truly embodies Shore’s compassionate care mission.”
Shore Medical Center’s Guardian Angel program recognizes anyone who works at Shore Medical Center and makes an impact and difference in your care or experience. Guardian Angels are recognized amongst their peers and are presented with a special Guardian Angel pin at Shore Medical Center’s annual pinning ceremony. If you, a family member or friend would like to honor a Shore Medical Center Guardian Angel, please contact the Shore Medical Center Planned Giving and Development Department at 609-653-3800 or GiveToShore.org.