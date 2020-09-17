NORTHFIELD — We have to wear face masks, so Amy Jordan wants to make sure those masks make a statement. A stylist at Eurocolor Salon in Northfield, Jordan also operates Said Sew Monograming in Brick Township, Ocean County, and has been making masks since the early days of the pandemic in April.
Stripes, solids, prints, polka dots, sports teams, whimsical and cute prints for kids, and even smiling masks, she makes them all. Jordan makes the masks and uses them to serve another purpose. All the funds raised from selling face masks at Eurocolor Salon go directly to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Jordan said she completely supports the work of the scientific community as they work to find a cure for COVID-19.
“I feel that our nation's resources and greatest minds are working toward a vaccine, as they should. But I am becoming concerned that organizations like JDRF could be losing momentum to fight for a cure for diabetes. JDRF is close to my heart. My son, Marcus Boscovich, is a Type 1 diabetic. Making masks to fight COVID-19 and charging a nominal donation to go toward JDRF manages to help both causes,” said Jordan.
So far Jordan has donated more than $750 to JDRF, and she has no plans to stop making the masks. Masks are $4 each and can be purchased at Eurocolor Salon, 1602 New Road, Northfield. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. Saturday.
