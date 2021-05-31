Northfield honors one of its own on Memorial Day

NORTHFIELD — Service above self was the backdrop for the Memorial Day service at Veterans Park in Northfield on Monday.
The park is a reminder of all of the men and women from Northfield who served their nation. Some, like Harvey D. Johnson died in defense of the flag that waves over the park and many others served honorably and then returned home.
The memorial wall in the park was re-dedicated Monday to one Northfield resident, Robert Webb, who always put service above self. It was originally dedicated in 1944 to all of the World War II veterans. A Vietnam and Korean War wing were subsequently added.
Webb was instrumental in the creation of the Veterans Park in Northfield. He advocated with City Hall and then-Mayor Vince Mazzeo and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson to purchase the land with Open Space funding to create the park. Webb was a retired Northfield police officer and a retired Master Chief Petty Officer. He passed away in 2019, but not before he left his fingerprint on many places in the city.
Webb was a Navy man through and through. He fibbed a bit and managed to convince his enlistment officer that he was old enough to enlist in 1947 when he was only 17. But he went on to a successful 43-year career in the Navy, 12 years active duty and the balance in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Webb donned another uniform when he returned from active duty and spent a year as a Northfield firefighter and then joined the Northfield Police Deptment in 1961 and retired in 1985, having attained the rank of sergeant.
And while he was proud of his service as a police officer in his home town, he would happily don his Naval uniform and head to the Northfield Community School to speak with students. He would regale them with stories of him crossing the Mediterranean multiple times, pass through the Panama Canal, serve honorably through the Korean War and on ships like the U.S.S. Leyte, the U.S.S. President Hayes, and the U.S.S. Grand Canyon, making stops in ports around the world.
He spent five Christmas holidays onboard ships and said it was very hard to be away from his family during the holidays. Webb was quick to say that war is hell and that he lost too many friends to war and still remembered solemn burials at sea.
But he was proud of his uniform and what it represented. He spoke of friends and shipmates who were with him during his tours of duty on the Mediterranean, in the Pacific and in Korea.
"Everyone goes their separate ways after the ship heads in, but we are all brothers in arms in the military, and we all appreciate each other and we are thankful for one another," he said in a 2017 article in The Current.
Webb was the past commander of the American Legion Post 295 and was the Northfield Citizen of the Year in 2011. When the park was created, the city wanted to name it in Bob Webb’s honor. He was having none of that and said the park is for all the veterans who have come before him and those who will come after him.
He simply wanted a space set aside for veterans to take pride and enjoy a peaceful moment. His widow, Eleanor Webb said she hoped Bob would be proud the city dedicated the memorial wall in his honor. Bob Webb passed away July 31, 2019.
Other traditions of the city’s Memorial Day event included the reading of the names of all residents who served in the military who had passed in the residents previously gathered. A bell tolled as each name was read.