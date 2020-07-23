Mobile COVID-19 testing available at your home or office

LINWOOD — The news is filled with stories of people waiting in lines for hours just trying to get tested for COVID-19, but in New Jersey there is now an opportunity to scrap the lines and arrange for the testing to come to your front door or front office. Prestige Infusions based in Kinnelon has adapted to the pandemic by adding to their services a mobile COVID-19 testing site.
Brothers Michael and John Santoro, of Linwood, are part of the Prestige Infusions team as specialty pharmacy account directors and have served patients with home infusion needs throughout South Jersey for eight years. They work with patients who are receiving infusion treatments for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Chrohn's disease, HIV, hepatitis B and C among others, and they have recently taken on the challenge of COVID-19 testing.
“We wanted to be able to provide a solution to local residents who are concerned about their exposure to COVID-19 and if they have the antibody to the disease. We are now able to bring the testing to their home or their place of business and get the results back to them in a timely fashion,” said Michael Santoro. “And the cost of the testing is covered by most insurance companies. Aysha Khan, the CEO of Prestige Infusions, was 100% in favor of the mobile testing and bringing reliable testing directly to the people searching for it.”
John Santoro explained that he and his brother Michael, both certified phlebotomists, are able to do the COVID-19 testing nasal swab for the virus along with rapid COVID-19 antibody testing. Also part of the mobile testing team is physician assistant Gina D’Aiello. The Santoro’s were helping in Kinnelon at one of the first brick and mortar COVID-19 testing sites in the state and wanted to find a way to bring the testing capabilities to South Jersey and then put in motion the plans for the mobile testing site by retrofitting a van with everything necessary to do coronavirus testing.
“We have been extremely busy but able to meet the needs of people who want to be tested. They do not need a prescription nor do they need a referral from a doctor,” said Santoro. Prestige Infusions mobile COVID-19 testing is covered by most insurance carriers, and Santoro suggested that people check with their insurance carriers to see if the cost of testing is covered, he added that a modest convenience fee is added to the cost of testing. “After appointments are made, we have taken the testing van to individual homes where we are testing the extended family, and we have gone to businesses, city halls, insurance companies along with police departments, where we have tested the entire force,” said John Santoro. “And for some there will be a return to test more employees, they make appointments and we will return.” He said currently patients are being tested within several days of making their appointment.
John Santoro said the Prestige Mobile COVID-19 testing van is performing three tests. The COVID-19 nasal swab test that tests for the presence of the active COVID-19 virus that patients can expect to be returned to them in 3-5 days. The rapid COVID-19 antibody test that is done with a finger stick will have results back to patients in 15 minutes. There is also a COVID-19 antibody test that can be done in the mobile testing site via a blood draw that Michael Santoro said is very accurate, and patients will be able to get the results in three to five days. “At a time when people are so concerned about their exposure to COVID-19, we want to be able to help them get the test, get the results quickly and reliably without the anxiety of waiting in a long line for hours,” John Santoro said.
For the first requirement of potential patients for testing, see prestigemobileCOVID19.us for a series of screening questions checking for COVID-19 exposure and whether the potential patient is experiencing any symptoms of the virus or call 973-850-6843.
