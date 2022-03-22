Mainland After Prom returns after two-year hiatus

LINWOOD — After an unwelcome interruption due to the pandemic, the Mainland Regional High School After Prom is back and set for Saturday, June 4.
The MRHS After Prom completes prom night and will be held back at the high school from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
“We are so excited to be able to bring the After Prom back for the kids this year,” said Chairperson Danielle Kelly, who also said this is the last year she will be running the event. “We forget these juniors and most of the seniors have never experienced the MRHS After Prom.
“This is such a fun event. We had 600 kids turn out for the 2019 After Prom, the last one held at the school. We hope to have that many kids back to party the night away with their friends in an alcohol-free environment where they have so much fun together,” Kelly said. “Normally, we are well on our way with volunteers helping with the decorating and with funding but like so many other things, the pandemic has changed some of what was normal.”
The planning for the After Prom starts far in advance and the volunteers usually are painting scenery and decorations in the MRHS Wood Shop in the fall. This year, due to masking and social distancing it was December before they really got going, according to Kelly.
They decided to go with a tried-and-true theme and one they already had some of the artwork — "Game Night." This fun night is also expensive to put together.
“We rely on the generosity of our families, our community, and our businesses to make After Prom happen. In order to be able to provide all of the great prizes we give away for the juniors and seniors, to have plenty of food for them, a DJ, the games, a hypnotist, and the big drawing at the end of the night when one senior will take home $1,000 and one junior $500, we need sponsors and donations. It will be about $10,000 to hold the After Prom,” said Kelly.
Allstate Financial Services is the title sponsor this year. There are platinum sponsorships available for a $1,000 donation and gold sponsorships for a $500 donation. The names will go on the back of the After Prom T-shirt that each student will get when they buy their ticket, according to Kelly. A QR code in the lobby of the school will make it easy for the students to get their tickets.
“Not knowing where we might be in terms of the pandemic in June when we were starting the planning in December, we made the change to have students enter through Mustang Way instead of the front door. From the first step they take into the school that night, it will be transformed into some of the fun classic games they have loved since they were kids; from a giant Monopoly section where you can get out of jail free or stop at the community chest. Who doesn’t love a Barrel of Monkeys?” Kelly said.
Some of the prizes students have a chance to win are Apple Airpods, TVs, paddleboards, coffee makers, beach chairs and so many more. Kelly said the After Prom Prize Patrol is still looking for more prizes. People can donate gift cards, money, or other items. Email MRHSAfterProm@comcast.net for more information on how to make a donation.
Once inside the gym, there will be games for the kids to play lining the walls. Everybody is a winner.
Danielle Kelly is chairing the After Prom with Tina Moyer as co-chair of decorating and Mary Sundra, co-chair of art. What is different for Kelly this time around, it is her last year.
“I started with the eighth-grade dance in Northfield with my daughter, Claire Kelly, and then moved to the high school. She is now 30. I stayed through my daughter, Emily Thomas’ years, and now my youngest, Sarah Thomas will graduate in June. I have loved this and met so many wonderful friends, but it is time for a new batch of parents to come in and continue to make this something special for their kids,” said the outgoing chairperson.
Kelly has also had the help of her husband, Ken, through all of the planning.
“Ken is the logistics guy. He is also ‘Get it Done Ken.’ Whatever we needed to be done, Ken would find a way to get it done. He has been awesome through all of it,” Danielle Kelly added.
Because there was no way to know where the state would be with COVID-19, Danielle Kelly said they had to make some changes. A big change is the food. Normally food donations kept the kids well fed all night.
“We went with food trucks this year. They will be right outside the doors near the gym entrance. There will also be big tents and tables for the kids to sit and have something to eat from Essel’s food truck, Taco Cat, and Kona Shaved Ice. Pepsi is providing water and soda products for the kids,” said Kelly. “We are still looking for donations of pizza and dessert items that are individually wrapped.”
“It is my hope that kids will come to After Prom and have fun. They don’t even have to attend the prom to come to After Prom,” said Kelly. “Each year I ask parents to not host a party for kids that night. I am passionate about it. This keeps our kids, all of our kids safe on prom night. If a kid is under the influence and out driving on the roads, it can become a problem for all of us. I know kids go to house parties, but not on that night. On June 4, come to the After Prom.”
To make a donation, to volunteer, or to get more information, visit mainandregional.net and click on the link for After Prom under “about us.” Any inquiries or questions follow MRHS After Prom on Facebook or email MRHSAfterProm@comcast.net.