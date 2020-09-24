Local pharmacy helps combat prescription drug misuse by offering safe drug disposal

Join Together Atlantic County (JTAC), a substance misuse prevention coalition, has partnered with Bunting Family Pharmacy in Northfield helping them secure a permanent prescription drop box for the public to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications. The box is located inside Bunting Family Pharmacy located at 1337-A, New Road. It will be available to the public during normal business hours, which are 9 am. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 609-484-0026 or visit buntingfamilypharmacy.com.
Bunting Family Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Josiah Bunting, along with Brian J. Wilson of Join Together Atlantic County, have worked diligently to provide this service to the local community. Wilson stated that properly securing and disposing of your medications are important steps in helping to prevent the theft and diversion of powerful opioid medications.
Permanent drop boxes and the awareness campaigns surrounding them are an important part of reducing the misuse of prescription medication. Wilson commends Bunting Family Pharmacy for taking the initiative to help protect our environment and keep our communities safe by offering the public a safe way to dispose of their medications.
The prescription drop box was purchased by JTAC with funds through a DFC (Drug Free Communities) grant from the ONDCP (Office of National Drug Control Policy) and SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration).