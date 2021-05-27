 Skip to main content
Linwood thanks Public Works crew
Linwood thanks Public Works crew

Linwood public works

Together at a special luncheon recognizing the hard work of the Linwood Public Works team are, from left; Councilwoman June Byrnes, Councilwoman Stacey DeDomenicis, public works crew members Craig Camp, Danny Showell, Joe Olden, Mike Water, Tony Hare and Chip Jones and Mayor Daren Matik.

 Linwood city clerk Leigh Ann Napoli, submitted

LINWOOD — The public works department is an important part of every municipality. In Linwood, they tackle jobs from snow removal to storm clean up to maintenance to making sure the lights work on the city Christmas tree and keeping Santa well taken care of all year long.

The week of May 17-23 was National Public Works Appreciation Week and city officials wanted to make sure the small but always reliable and dedicated Public Works crew knew how much they are appreciated with a special luncheon at the Public Works garage May 20.

Mayor Daren Matik and Councilwoman June Byrnes joined Councilwoman Stacey DeDomenicis, who is chairman of Linwood Public Works, at the luncheon.

“The public works crew make a vital contribution every day to the city of Linwood and its residents. We appreciate their quiet dedication and indispensable influence on our way of life,” DeDomenicis said.

