Linwood Fall Fest draws big crowds

LINWOOD — The town's Recreation Board took a leap of faith and drew up plans for a three-day weekend celebrating Halloween this year.
“I was hoping this three-day event would be something our community enjoyed, and I am really pleased with the turnout,” said Recreation Board President Tim Longnecker. “Everybody is pretty enthusiastic. I would love to see this become a fall event that everyone looks forward to, like a mini-version of Smithville.”
The Linwood Fall Fest weekend kicked off with a free movie at All Wars Memorial Park on Friday night. The park was packed with families to see “The Addams Family” and Longnecker said the snack bar was busy all evening with the money benefiting the Mainland United Soccer Association. Saturday kicked off with hayrides down the bike path topped off with a trip to the pumpkin patch where kids got to pick their own pumpkin.
The park had plenty of fun with inflatables, a bounce house, face painting, vendors and a long line of cars for the trunk or treat. Most were families who decorated their space for Halloween. There was also the Linwood Volunteer Fire Department, Linwood Police and K-9, and the Linwood City Council.
The Linwood Library gave treats and shared their new expansion plans with everyone who stopped by. The Linwood Historical Society had treats but also wonderful activity books created by Linwood school students 25 years ago.
Sunday’s activities featured a Biergarten with the Linwood Education Foundation the beneficiary. The Linwood Fire Deptartment sold hot dogs for everyone to enjoy.
The inflatables were still there for kids, and for big kids there was corn hole along with inflatable ax throwing that proved to be a real hit. Sunday was also Linwood Panther football homecoming and the result made All Wars Memorial Park a gathering spot for neighbors and friends.
Longnecker said plans are already well underway for the next big community event on the calendar, the Linwood tree lighting at the Linwood Arboretum in December. Check the city website for more information as it gets closer to December at linwoodcity.org.