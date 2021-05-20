Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union members and staff continue to live and breathe their philosophy of “People Helping People” by collecting baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery located at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Staff and their families, along with their members, dropped off handmade blankets and hats, sleep sacks, receiving blankets, sweaters, socks, mittens, and a wide variety of clothing. Jersey Shore FCU CEO Jim Burns stated, “The personal touch from our members with the homemade blankets and hats was extraordinary and extremely heartfelt. I sincerely thank the Credit Union staff and members for their generosity.” The Shore Medical staff was overwhelmed by the kindness of the Staff and Community while stating, "There will be so many appreciative families and the tiniest of patients to enjoy all of the amazing items.”
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union holds NICU baby clothing drive