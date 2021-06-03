Helping cultivate good neighbors in the garden

NORTHFIELD — That old adage, “it is better to give than to receive” certainly rang true for 10 seventh-grade students from St. Joseph Regional School in Somers Point. The students giggled and laughed as they were up to their elbows in dirt, plants and mulch Wednesday, May 19 after school. The students were helping plant several flower gardens for Lynne Basner Gale at her Northfield home.
Basner Gale, a retired principal of Absegami High School, who also worked at Mainland Regional High School and for the Northfield School District after her retirement from the Greater Egg Harbor School District in 2005, enjoys seeing bright colored flowers in her front yard every summer.
An automobile accident made working in the garden a difficult chore for Gale so her friend and neighbor, St. Joseph Principal Janice Fipp had a great idea.
“I asked Lynn if it would be OK if I had a few students come to her house and plant some flowers in the front yard. When Lynn said that would be very nice, I just asked and all these wonderful students volunteered,” Fipp said. “Even during a busy spring sports schedule, our students wanted to be a part of helping.”
Next Fipp said she called Lang’s Garden Center in Linwood. She explained they were planting a garden for a retired educator and good friend.
“Lang’s were just wonderful, they are always such a great place for plants but also a good neighbor in the community,” Fipp said. Lang’s donated the flowers and bags of mulch to complete the project and help keep the plants moist once they were planted.
Under Fipp’s direction they were digging, planting and spreading the mulch while Basner Gale watched in appreciation.
“I was amazed when Janice called to tell me she had some students who wanted to help with my garden. I am still amazed at how the students just all pitched in to work together. These flowers are going to be beautiful and I am going to enjoy seeing them every day,” Gale said.
Olivia Mazzuca, 13, of Egg Harbor Township volunteered to help in the garden because she said it is fun to help. Silvio Falcone, 13, of Egg Harbor Township said he volunteered because it was something fun to do, working together after school.
Summer Stevenson, 12, of Atlantic City said she was happy to volunteer.
“I think it is great to work as a community to get something accomplished together and help someone,” Summer said.
Fipp said it did not take any convincing to get the students along with St. Joseph physical education teacher Kyle Morgenweck and her long-time friend Chris Francesca to volunteer.
“I just asked who would like to help my neighbor and the hands went up. The kids know how great if feels to help someone and here they are, helping and having fun doing it,” Fipp said.
Also included in the garden volunteers were: St. Joseph seventh-grade students Hanna Kuniewicz, Johnny Hughes, Gigi Falcone, Gabe Falcone, Dominic Generosi, Rix Russell and Stevie Lynn Hunt.