Green Thumb Garden Club holds citywide Garden Contest in Somers Point

The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point is sponsoring a Somers Point Citywide Garden Contest that will be judged the week of July 12th. Registration forms will be available in SP City Hall and the SP Library and are due by July 7th.
The Green Thumb Garden Club is step by step getting back into the flow of things. We have continued to work on our community beautification projects like the kitchen gardens behind Somers Mansion, the Butterfly Garden at JFK Park and the SP Library. As a matter of fact, our volunteers planted annuals in the containers on the Four Corners at RTE 52 intersection before the bridge.
For more information contact Carol Bennett at (609)204-4107.