The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO, as it does every year, awarded several $4,000 scholarships to local high school students.

This year, four outstanding students were awarded scholarships.

Due to COVID, the group could not hold its annual banquet at which the recipients are recognized and receive their awards and plaques.

Instead, the group conducted a car parade and stopped by each student's home, and, with decorated cars and horns blaring, presented their awards Monday, July 27.

This year's scholarship winners are Mary Cetrone and Julianna DiVentura of Mainland Regional High School, Frank Fabi III of Ocean City High School, and Sydney Mullin of Absegami High School.

Since its inception, the Greater Atlantic City Chapter UNICO has provided over $800,000 in scholarships to area graduates, a distinction of which group members are very proud.

Load comments