The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO, as it does every year, awarded several $4,000 scholarships to local high school students.
This year, four outstanding students were awarded scholarships.
Due to COVID, the group could not hold its annual banquet at which the recipients are recognized and receive their awards and plaques.
Instead, the group conducted a car parade and stopped by each student's home, and, with decorated cars and horns blaring, presented their awards Monday, July 27.
This year's scholarship winners are Mary Cetrone and Julianna DiVentura of Mainland Regional High School, Frank Fabi III of Ocean City High School, and Sydney Mullin of Absegami High School.
Since its inception, the Greater Atlantic City Chapter UNICO has provided over $800,000 in scholarships to area graduates, a distinction of which group members are very proud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.