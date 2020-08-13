Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting school supplies to help children in need at Cape May County schools. Whether learning at home or in school, people can help the children by providing items they need in these uncertain times. Drop off pencils, pencil cases, erasers, handheld dry erase board with markers, snacks, skinny crayons, glue sticks, tissues, plastic pocket folders, notebooks, rulers, binders and more. Monetary donations are also appreciated.

Donations may be dropped off now through Sept. 30 at one of Jersey Shore's locations:

• 1434 New Road in Northfield

• 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway

• Rio Grande Plaza on Route 9 in Rio Grande

For more information about the Tools for Schools Drive or information regarding Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union, call 609-382-4356 or see JerseyShoreFCU.org.

