Beth Israel plans Sukkot service and pizza picnic
100120_lns_sukkot.jpeg

Photo from a past Sukkot service.

 Felicia Niven / Provided

NORTHFIELD — The community is invited to join Rabbi David M. Weis and the Beth Israel family for a special Sukkot service and pizza picnic on Friday, Oct. 2, at 5:30 p.m. The Erev Sukkot service will be held on the lawn at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, and will adhere to social distancing guidelines and CDC requirements. Masks must be worn and families must bring a blanket and/or chairs.

Families will enjoy pizza, spend some time outside and then participate in the outdoor Sukkot service. Following the service, there will be s’mores. Families may take turns around a fire pit (socially distanced and masked).

RSVPs are required. Reservations can be made by emailing bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org or by calling 609-641-3600.

The largest Reform congregation in the area, Beth Israel is a warm and welcoming home to generations of families who play a vital and integral part in synagogue life. Accommodating to all types of modern Jewish families, Beth Israel welcomes members wherever they may be on their personal Jewish journey. For more information, see BethIsraelNorthfield.org.

