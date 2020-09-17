LINWOOD — Opening a new business in the middle of a pandemic was not the plan when friends Christina Ring and Lisa Smith decided to go all in and harness their passions into The Crafty Cakery in Central Square.
“We wanted to create someplace special,” Ring said. “And our The Crafty Cakery is the sweetest place to gather and create.”
Both Ring and Smith live in Absecon and said they met a few years ago at a back to school night for kindergarten parents and became quick friends. Ring is a self-taught baker who created a real niche for her specialty cakes. Smith, a former technical editor at the Federal Aviation Administration's William J. Hughes Technical Center, has been a talented crafter for years, creating unique, decorative items for around the home and for gifts. “We talked and talked about how much we both enjoyed creating something special for kids, for family and for friends. Then we decided to go all in on this venture,” said Ring.
Smith said they were looking for the right spot to start their business. “We wanted to be in Central Square, right up front and facing New Road, so we were thrilled and took it as a good omen when we were able to get this space.”
The duo took what was a jewelry story and put a kitchen in the back, where they begin baking fresh every morning. The front of the shop has plenty of space to spread out and long tables for enjoying a sweet treat or for one of the many events they have planned. There is a DIY cupcake bar and kids along with parents or grandparents can create their very own sweet masterpiece. There are also daily DIY craft projects. While the Crafty Cakery team is working out some of the logistics, they have a lot of fun on the agenda with planned baking and craft workshops, private parties, painting parties and kids camp.
It is a bakery after all and possibly there should be a warning for anyone passing by that they may well be lured in by the delightful aroma wafting out the door. With fresh cookies, cupcakes, banana bread and cinnamon roll popping out of the oven, the smell alone is an invitation to enter. “We always have vanilla and chocolate cupcakes but we have daily specials that have been very popular, like lemon meringue filled cupcakes, hot fudge sundae flavored cupcakes along with butter finger, and peach pie,” added Ring.
Ring said they are making a lot of specialty cakes and are meeting with new clients and working on delicious cakes for all kinds of occasions, from birthdays to bridal showers and wedding cakes. Appointments are available for consultation.
“We had several roadblocks in getting our doors open, not the least of which was the pandemic that pushed our grand opening back,” said Smith. “But we are open and busy and so excited to share a space where our love of baking and crafting are combined.”
The Crafty Cakery is at 199 New Road in Linwood in the Central Square Shopping Center. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram @thecraftycakerynj.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, with afternoons reserved for consults and private parties. For more information, call 609-365-2679.
