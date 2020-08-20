SOMERS POINT — Mays Landing resident Andrea Pearson, outpatient services representative in the Cancer Center was chosen Shore Medical Center Employee of the Month for August.
Pearson came to the Cancer Center nearly three years ago and has found her niche in the department.
Oncology Services Manager Kim Kaczmarski said, “From the beginning of Andrea’s time here at Shore, she has found the silver lining in any situation. Her positivity is felt by every patient she encounters and has helped pull the team together on difficult days.”
Kaczmarski praised Pearson’s strong work ethic, her dependability and willingness to tackle any challenge presented. “She is able to lift anyone’s spirit, which is appreciated by all.”
Cancer Center Administrative Director, Matthew Piskun said many new processes have been put in place at the Cancer Center that have allowed for Andrea’s positive qualities to be accentuated. “She is a tremendous asset who is greatly appreciated by the multi-disciplinary care staff,” said Piskun, “I am grateful we have her on our team.”
For more information about Shore Medical Center, see ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
