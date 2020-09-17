HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Mays Landing Yacht Club sponsored its annual Night of Lights Boat Parade on the Great Egg Harbor River on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 12.

Twenty-eight theme-decorated vessels traveled from the mouth of South River to the bulkhead in Mays Landing, where hundreds of visitors gathered to view the spectacle as fireworks flew overhead from the judge’s dock on Morningside Drive.

Numerous docks were decorated along the parade route.

The entry titled “Jaws” earned the first-place award for Joe and Sheri Maneri. Tom Mackleer captured second place with his entry “Amore.” The third-place winner was “Uncle Sam,” piloted by Joe Zucconi.

Chris Melincavage earned an honorable mention for “The Little Boat that Could.”

Jessica Johnson won the best dock award for her entry titled “Joe Exotic.”

Load comments