Hope All Day Recovery Center opens in Mays Landing

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – The Hope All Day Recovery Center held a four-day open house from Thursday, May 27 through Sunday, May 30 at its new location at 701 Route 50 in Mays Landing.
The event included a meet-and-greet with speakers and festivities on Saturday and a Memorial Day BBQ and Open House on Sunday. The center is supported by the Hope All Day Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit corporation that is dedicated to foster long-term support for individuals in recovery by providing programs, projects and services that foster recovery through peer support.
Chris Macomber, CEO and Founder of the organization, started the foundation eight years ago when he opened his site in the clubhouse at Blue Heron Pines. When that lease ran out, they relocated to another site in Mays Landing. Intex Millwork Solutions LLC purchased that site in 2017 again leaving the organization without a home.
“We thought we had numerous places willing to rent space for us, but each time fell victim to a NIMBY ‘not in my backyard’ mentality,” Macomber said.
After years of searching for a new location, an opportunity became available last December.
“The building was sold to Maciej Wojciechowski, and we began discussions with him,” Macomber said. “We finally agreed on the terms for a four-year lease. I really wanted to have a site in Mays Landing where I grew up. We persevered and landed here.”
Macomber credited former Hamilton Township Committeeperson and Mayor and current Atlantic County Commissioner Amy Gatto, and recently retired Atlantic County Director of Substance Abuse Services Bob Widitz for helping the organization receive grant funding from the state.
The Innovative Initiative Grant provided $126,000 for this year and has been approved for a similar amount next year. Macomber presented Widitz with the first “Robert Widitz Award,” an award that will be presented annually to a deserving individual.
“We are so grateful to county government for their support,” Macomber said. “They fought hard for us.”
“Some people on social media complained about having a recovery center in the center of Mays Landing,” Gatto said. “If anything, this will provide more foot traffic for our downtown merchants. I grew up a block from here and am thrilled to see it in my former neighborhood.”
Sherry Soltis serves as the chief financial officer for the foundation.
“This is a place for people to come after treatment,” she said. “Often people, after leaving treatment, attend meetings. Sometimes that is not enough. They want to have fun and develop a connection with other people with like minds. We are here to keep them from relapsing.”
Numerous other organizations have signed on to participate in activities at the center. Among them is Andy’s Glow Foundation, a grief support group founded by Kathy Rivero-Robinson.
“In 2012 I got the phone call that all mothers fear,” she said. “My 26-year-old son had passed away from abusive addiction.
“The epidemic is getting worse. We offer an educational component because we have to get the message out.”
The Hope All Day Recovery Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with additional hours for meetings and special events. Walk-ins are welcome as are volunteers. Information is available at 609-625-HOPE (4673) and on the web at hopeallday.org.