Hamilton holds annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The township held its annual 9/11 memorial service in Memorial Park in Mays Landing on Saturday.
An estimated 500 guests viewed the ceremony that featured a speech by WPG Talk Radio 95.5 radio personality Harry Hurley. Hurley spoke about the events of the tragic day 20 years ago that unfolded during his show that morning.
Chesney Bugdon sang the national anthem and Lt. Colonel USAF (Retired) William Paliwoda provided numerous musical selections on his bugle. The Oakcrest High School Air Force Jr. ROTC Cadets served as the Color Guard.