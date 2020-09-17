HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The annual Hamilton Township Remembers 9/11 ceremony took place in Memorial Park on Main Street in Mays Landing on Friday, Sept. 11.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the event was a scaled-down version, with an emphasis on those attending utilizing social distancing and mask-wearing. About 150 people attended the event in person with an unknown number viewing the event live on YouTube.
The event began with a procession of emergency vehicles on Main Street, followed by the tolling of the bells from numerous sites in town. Members of the Oakcrest High School Air Force Junior ROTC Cadets posted the colors. Mayor Art Schenker provided the welcome. Speakers then recalled their experiences during that fateful day nineteen years ago.
Also due to the COVID-19 regulations, the customary candle-lighting was replaced by having those in attendance raise the flashlight on their cellphones.
Those wishing to view the ceremony can find the link at youtube.com/user/TheTwpofhamilton.
