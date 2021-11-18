 Skip to main content
Hamilton Committee honors Mays Landing Mojo Ball Hockey Team
Hamilton Committee honors Mays Landing Mojo Ball Hockey Team

Mojo Ball Hockey Team

Members and coaches of the Mays Landing Mojo Ball Hockey Team bookended by Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale and Mayor Charles Cain.

 Charlie Pritchard, For The Current

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee honored the members of the Mays Landing Mojo Ball Hockey Team on Monday, Nov. 15 with a proclamation for winning the National Ball Hockey League Championship.

The team comprises residents of Hamilton Township and surrounding communities who compete in the New Jersey Division of the National Ball Hockey League.

They finished the 2021 season with a record of 6 wins and 4 losses, qualifying them for the Tier 2 playoffs in an eight-team playoff bracket. They successfully swept the series 6-0 to capture the Tier 2 New Jersey championship.

On Sept. 19, the team competed in the National Tournament for the Mylec Cup in Marlton, winning 5-1 in the lead-up to the championship game against the California Division team, then winning the finals 2-0 to secure the NBHL Tier 2 National Championship.

“This is awarded in honor of their remarkable accomplishment,” the proclamation stated. “This achievement is not only a credit to their hard work and dedication, but it is a credit to the support they have received from their families, friends, coaches, and teammates. We congratulate the Mays Landing Mojo for their incredible success in the 2021 season and wish them the best of luck for many years to come.”

