EHC mayor honors first African-American council members

EGG HARBOR CITY — Mayor Lisa Jiampetti recognized Clifford Mays Jr. and Ina Duran for serving as the first African-American members of City Council. The presentations were made at the council meeting on Thursday, Feb. 24.
“Throughout America’s history, African Americans have made many significant contributions that have helped to make our great nation what it is today,” Jiampetti said. “Sadly, many of their contributions have gone relatively untold and unrecognized.
“Therefore, this evening, in honor of Black History Month, I would like to recognize two local individuals who are history makers and trailblazers. As mayor, I am proud to recognize Clifford Mays Jr. and Ina Duran as the first African Americans to be elected to the office of Egg Harbor City Common Council.
“There is something special about being “firsts.” You both should be proud of your accomplishments.”
Mays became a councilman in 1968 and was the first African-American man to serve on the council. He served on council for 40 years between 1968 and 2017. He was not on council for nine of those years.
In his professional career, Cliff was the director of Atlantic County Action on Now Center, the deputy director of the DCA Human Services, manager for the Atlantic City Expressway Parking Authority, the director of human services for the Vineland Development Center, and the human relations director for the Church of the Living God, his father’s church, in Egg Harbor City.
“My family came here in 1928,” Mays said. “It was unfortunate what was happening in America at that time. I was lucky to have located to a city where you could freely speak your mind.”
Duran was the first African-American woman to serve on council. Duran filled an unexpired term on council in 2007-2008 then went on to be elected for two more terms, serving on council for another six years from 2009-2014.
She is a graduate of Rutgers University. She was a casino employee for four years and went on to teach in the Egg Harbor City School District for 29 years.
“I feel honored,” Duran said. “I was very happy to serve on council and teach for 29 years.”
“Both of you are true role models to our youth and young adults,” Jiampetti said. “Thank you for your service to our community.”
Jiampetti said that pictures of both will be hung on the Egg Harbor City Community School’s Wall of Fame.