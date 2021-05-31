Baggstrom presented with Township of Hamilton Honors and Remembers award on Memorial Day

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Resident Wayne W, Baggstrom was presented with the Township of Hamilton Honors and Remembers award during the Memorial Day ceremony in Memorial Park in Mays Landing on Monday, May 31.
He was presented with the award by Hamilton Township Veterans Advisory Board Chairperson Thomas Judge.
Baggstrom was recognized for his service in the United States Air Force and the New Jersey National Guard. He left the service with a rank of Chief Master Sergeant.
Speakers included Edward Harshaw, the president of the Southern New Jersey Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, and Robert Campbell, vice president of the Fleet Reserve Association Atlantic City Branch 13. Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain provided a welcome to those in attendance.
The colors were presented by members of the Oakcrest High School Junior ROTC before St. Vincent DePaul student Jared Ramos sang “America the Beautiful.”
The ceremony was presented by the Township of Hamilton Veterans Advisory Board.