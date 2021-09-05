24 boats participate in annual Mays Landing Night of Lights Boat Parade

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Mays Landing Yacht Club sponsored its annual Night of Lights Boat Parade on the Great Egg Harbor River on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 4.
Twenty-four decorated boats launched from the mouth of South River to the bulkhead in Mays Landing where hundreds of visitors gathered to view the annual event.
Nine docks were also decorated along the parade route.
The boats were judged dockside at the Inn of Sugar Hill by Hamilton Township Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale, Hamilton Township Police Department Chief Greg Ciambrone and Vic Fabietti.
Joe and Sheri Maneri earned the first-place award for their entry “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” The team of Charlie McCardell and Marie Carano captured second place with their COVID-themed entry “Free Shots.” The third-place winner was “One Time at Band Camp,” piloted by Keith Boakes
Jake and Janice Eggie won the best dock award for “River Ranch.”