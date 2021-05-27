Young Clark headed west

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Here is yet another son of the Clark family that went far, literally. Samuel Clark was born in 1798 to Joseph Clark and Elizabeth Sooy in Galloway Township. As a young man Samuel went west; in Ohio he married a Quaker from Tennessee named Rebecca. In Utah he converted to the Church of Latter Day Saints and became high priest to his ward. His was one of the families chosen to settle the Provo, Utah, colony. Written on his gravestone in Idaho: “Tanner, Farmer, Miller”.
