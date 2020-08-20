GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Wash at Galloway has developed a series of events called “Charity Sundays” to help local organizations affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Wash at Galloway partners with local schools, athletic clubs, auxiliary organizations, and other not-for-profits to host a coin toss at the business’s premises. The events serve as part of The Wash’s initiative to alleviate the loss of fundraising activities in the local community as a result of COVID-19.
Members of organizations that participate in Charity Sundays must follow recommended guidelines, including wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing for the duration of the event. A limited number of members will be allowed on the premises at one time.
The Wash at Galloway is a full-service car wash at 110 W. White Horse Pike. In addition to Charity Sundays, The Wash also offers an industrial-grade interior sanitization service to stay in tune with the needs of the community.
The Wash still has Sundays available in September and October 2020. For more information on how to participate, interested groups are invited to contact The Wash at Galloway at 609-377-5188 or see thewashatgalloway.com/contact-us
The Wash at Galloway specializes in car detail, car cleaning and car sanitizing. The Wash at Galloway is known as the area’s premiere car wash. In 2016, it was voted Best of the Press. Our promise is “It’s not just a wash, it’s an experience.”
